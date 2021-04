Hawaiian Electric Company is moving crews and equipment where needed as Hurricane Douglas approaches the islands, and urges customers to prepare for storm – related power outages.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric says power has been restored in the Manoa, Makiki and Waikiki areas after more than 17,700 customers were reportedly affected by four outages in the Honolulu area.

Some customers are still affected.

920a Manoa, Makiki and Waikiki update: Power restored to all customers. To report an #OahuOutage please call 1-855-304-1212 or go online to https://t.co/d0g835Vz7V. Mahalo. — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) April 16, 2021

The company took to Twitter at 8:45 a.m. to let customers know that help was on the way.

845a: Customers without power in the Manoa, Makiki and Waikiki areas. 1st responder en route. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) April 16, 2021

HECO also noted that they are currently experiencing intermittent issues with their call center number and that an investigation was underway.