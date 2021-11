HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than 1,700 customers are without power in the Diamond Head, Kaimuki, Kapahulu, St. Louis Heights, Waikiki area.

The outage was reported 10:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

HECO reports power will be restored around 11:30 a.m.