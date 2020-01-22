More than 100 items return to Iolani Palace

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Friends of Iolani Palace have welcomed home more than 100 items. This is thanks to a donation from the Helen Ladd Thompson Revocable Living Trust.

The Thompson family donated 113 objects they inherited from their ancestors, Antone and Emily Rosa.

Antone Rosa served both King Kalakaua and Queen Liliuokalani in numerous positions, including as Attorney General and as a Privy Council member.

All items have been carefully preserved by the family and include numerous royal orders, military accessories, historical documents and photographs.

The donation also includes a helmet plate from the Prince’s Own, a volunteer uniformed artillery unit of the Hawaiian Kingdom, which inspired the 2019 Palace ornament.

