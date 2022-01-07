More than 100 dogs, only 40 kennels: Maui Humane Society needs your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With over 100 dogs and only 40 kennels, the Maui Humane Society (MHS) is in a crisis and needs your help to care for these animals.

The shelter says it’s had an usually high number of dogs. Since so many of them share kennels, the dogs are also under a lot of stress.

“It’s having a really dramatic effect on the population here because as animals are staying here longer, they’re starting to decline,” said Jenny Miller, MHS spokesperson.

Miller says the shelter is usually dealing with a very high cat population. She adds that the dog population hasn’t been this high for the last six years.

MHS has waived its adoption fees for all dogs and cats. The shelter is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with no appointment necessary. There’s also a trial period for dogs where people can take home a dog for 10 days to see if it’s a good fit before making a commitment.