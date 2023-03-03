HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell will have about 2,000 more seats and sound absorbing technology as part of a multi-million dollar plan to renovate the facility. Officials said the improvements will help attract more acts to the outdoor stage.

About $6-7 million of improvements are slated for the Waikiki Shell which will start in the Fall. However, the major renovations won’t start until next year. Among the changes will be the addition of 2,000 seats in the lawn area.

“We decided, and I think the community agrees, we want to keep the idea of the lawn, but the seats sell first so people want to have a seat to watch the show,” said Mary Lewis, Events and Services Administrator.

The lawn will be somewhat smaller but Lewis said it can still seat about 4,000 people.

Another major improvement will be the installation of sound baffles behind the lawn area which can absorb a lot of the sound.

“They’re going to be structures that are 10 to 20 feet high, they’ll be designed so that they fit in with the way The Shell looks,” said Lewis.

Lewis said more seats and better soundproofing are two of the most requested improvements by promoters.

“When we have the sound baffling up, we’ll be able to have more acts here. Right now we have to be careful that they can meet the sound regulations, so some just won’t come,” she said.

Noise complaints from area residents had been a problem before, which is why all shows have to end by 10 p.m.

Another improvement considered was adding a cover over the seats for when it rains, but Lewis said that’s not going to happen any time soon.

“The community wasn’t thrilled with it and the cost was very high, so we decided to put it on hold. “They felt it was going to change the feeling of The Shell,” said Lewis.

There’s also another type of noise you’ll hear from The Shell when there are no shows there, fake predatory bird calls. They’re there to keep the pigeons from nesting above the stage.