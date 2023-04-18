HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is a change in attitude from residents that City officials are noticing when it comes to speed humps.

City transportation officials said more people are calling to ask for speed humps in their neighborhoods, the City agrees more drivers should slow down but said speed humps are not always warranted.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The City’s Department of Transportation Services Vision Zero Coordinator Daniel Alexander said, “There used to be some resistance to speed humps and slowing down. And it seems like, you know, there’s more push for it, we’re certainly getting additional requests for it.”

The City installed speed humps on Kapiolani Boulevard after the tragic death of 16-year-old Sara Yara, and many more people in the community are asking for similar measures to reduce drivers’ speed, DTS is getting about 20 to 30 calls a week.

“When we receive a request or a complaint, in regards to speeding, we’ll do a speed study. So we go out, we actually do data collection over the course of a 24-hour period,” Alexander said. “And we identify if they’re speeding or not, and how pervasive that speeding is. And then we also dig into the crash records.”

The Diamond Head neighborhood board recently heard a measure to consider speed humps on Diamond Head Road. Arleen Velasco is a board member and said there are safety concerns with speeding drivers.

Velasco said, “I’m a runner, and I am a walker. I’ve witnessed some very bad things on that road, especially right now with the increase of the tour buses.”

The City said data going back 10 years into the intersection of Diamond Head Road and Kahala Avenue did not find major police reports of pedestrian incidents. Although the information was specific to that intersection and not the entire stretch of road.

“The reality is we don’t have endless resources to install speed humps,” Alexander said. “So we look to install them, where, where there are problems, where there is speeding.”

Alexander said the City’s “Vision Zero” is still gathering data and community input as to where to install physical traffic calming measures, but has found it is the urban core streets, such as Beretania Street that have high pedestrian injuries.

Alexander said, “Watch out for pedestrians, do your best to take care of yourself and take care of others that can go a long way.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The City’s DTS adds that it looks at all factors of the roadway, including usage by pedestrians and cars, geography and topography, and surrounding land use following the Complete Streets ordinance when deciding to install traffic calming measures.