More police officers in Chinatown as a plan to deter illegal activity

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police officers are increasing patrols in Chinatown as part of Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s plan to deter illegal and lewd activity in the area.

The Honolulu Police Department extended patrol in Chinatown covers the area 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Police officers choose to work overtime to patrol Chinatown during four shifts a day, each lasting six hours.

Officer J.D. Baba said he is already seeing a positive difference one week into the plan.

“Certain areas, hot spots we call them in this area, that we visited a couple times last week, where we actually did get arrests,” Baba said. “Now we go there and there’s nobody there, like the parks certain areas, certain parks in downtown, we just went actually tonight and nobody was there.

Mayor Blangiardi’s office said they have gotten more calls about threatening activity in Chinatown, such as public spitting, urination and other activity that could impact resident’s health and safety.

Baba said, “I’d say it’s making a huge difference already, and word gets around between all the guys in the street that there’s a lot more police presence in Chinatown so a lot of the guys who are up to no good tend to stay away.”

The increased patrol is scheduled to go through the end of December or as long as necessary.