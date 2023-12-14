HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two local businesses are the latest victims of smash-and-grab incidents. The store managers said the criminals took thousands worth of merchandise after smashing through the glass doors and windows. They now urge other businesses to stay vigilant to avoid being next.

Two suspects hammered through Battery Bill’s glass door entrance, while a third person was caught on security video kicking their way inside the shop. Footage shows the thieves grabbing as much inventory as they could before the alarm notified police.

Battery Bill’s Manager Dav Cabatingan said this is a big loss for the store.

“We are able to give the people of Hawaii the things they need,” Cabatingan said. “And for somebody to come and take it away, they’re not only taking away from us they are taking away from everybody.”

Around that same time, neighboring Montgomery Powersports was also hit. The thieves smashed through a glass window.

The store’s general manager, Derek Nakayama said the suspects stole about nine small electric bikes, along with a larger bike worth about $5,000.

Both stores lost an estimated $30,000 combined.

Nakayama said, “It’s hard enough already, and another setback I guess, right? I mean with a lot of these little store owners are dealing with.”

Cabatingan said they no longer allow customers inside the store, they said it is for their protection.

“During store hours and when we’re helping customers, they’ll just grab stuff and run out the door,” Cabatingan said. “So now, we just don’t let people in the stores.”

According to the Honolulu Police Department’s crime mapping, 32 burglary reports have been filed on Oahu in the last seven days.

The City Council’s Public Safety Committee Chair Val Aquino Okimoto said, many times, these are repeat offenders, and said more needs to be done to break the cycle.

“Our police department is there to help with the law enforcement and the community could only do so much,” Aquino Okimoto said. “But at the end of the day these people, they feel like they can repeatedly get away with things, and what’s going to deter them from doing it? That has to be something that needs to be addressed as well.”

This is a concern for shop employees who know criminals are just looking for opportunities.

Nakayama said, “Be aware of any vulnerable locks, doors, windows.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they have not made any arrests connected to the smash-and-grab incidents.