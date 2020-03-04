More local event cancellations amid coronavirus fears

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At this time the Hawaii Department of Health is not recommending cancelling any events or large gatherings, but a number of events scheduled to take place in Honolulu are either getting postponed or called off.

One of these events is the Honolulu Festival, which was called off Tuesday, just days before the festival was set to begin.

The Honolulu Festival usually brings in around 6,000 visitors from Asia each year.

“What I think a lot of people aren’t realizing are, there are economic impacts,” said Rep. Richard Onishi. “The Honolulu Festival is only two to three days away, so it’s really hard to change all of these logistical things they’ve done without taking possibly a loss on it.”

Representative Richard Onishi, is the chair of the House Committee on Tourism and International Affairs. He said the loss of the Honolulu Festival means hundreds of thousands of dollars in visitor spending is now gone.

The cancellation of the Honolulu Festival comes just a day after organizers announced that the Festival of the Pacific Arts and Culture, which Hawaii was set to host in June, was being postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

“I think these cancellations are really looking at trying to avoid large groups of people and people from lots of different areas,” said Onishi. “What’s the problem is congregation of large groups of people, having some infected people, and then it spreading amongst that group.”

It’s not just festivals. Singer Mariah Carey is postponing her concert that was scheduled for next week Tuesday at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

However, one event that isn’t planning to change is Merrie Monarch. Luana Kawelu, the Merrie Monarch competition president said they will be starting to set up next week.

“This is important. It’s a cultural event that’s very important to us here in Hawaii, especially to the Hawaiian people, the kumu, and the haumana who have been practicing for months and hours,” said Kawelu.

She sad the show will go on until they hear otherwise from the Hawaii Department of Health.

“We’re just going to take precautions, and you know, have the railings wiped down, the door handles, [and] make sure that the bathrooms are always clean,” said Kawelu.

Kawelu said it’s important that if people are sick, that they stay home, and for anyone that comes to the event, to make sure they protect themselves with hand washing and hand sanitizer.