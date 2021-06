HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu residents will soon be seeing more Liliha Bakery locations.

The company says it will open another location at the Pearl Highlands Center in addition to the International Market Place location that is set to open sometime before the end of 2021.

The 12,000 square foot location will include a coffee shop and will be located where the old Pier 1 used to be.

“Little Joes Steakhouse” will also open next to it.

The Pearl City location is set to open sometime in 2022.