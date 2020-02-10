More Kaaawa roadwork to start Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews started work near Crouching Lion on Saturday which resulted in a lot of traffic for drivers.

On Monday, the DOT will start work on another stretch in Kaaawa.

The emergency repairs involve the closure of the northbound lane of Kamehameha Highway between 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., seven days a week, resulting in contraflow traffic.

On Saturday, drivers said it took them about an hour to drive three-and-a-half miles from Kualoa Ranch to Crouching Lion.

“No one really in the community that I know of knew this was starting and traffic was horrendous,” said Kaaawa resident Craig Kahauolopua. “I spent an hour and a half at least from Kaneohe all the way home.”

Many residents said they’ve never seen traffic that bad.

“It took about 45 to 50 minutes just to get from Kualoa to Swanzy’s.” said Kaaawa resident Christine Ornellas.

Kaaawa resident Shannon Carter was at Kualoa surfing when he noticed the long line of cars and decided to stay longer and surf. He said he could see people get out of their cars and walk on the beach because traffic wasn’t moving. “I guess it was too hot,” he laughed.

On Monday, the DOT will start work at four more areas in Kaaawa, one site at a time, in the coming weeks, resulting in the northbound lane being closed.

Those areas are Kanenelu Beach, Kaaawa Valley Road, Kaaawa Elementary School, and Polinalina Road.

The new roadwork will be in addition to the contraflow traffic at Crouching Lion and the on-going emergency repairs in Hauula.

“That is concerning, I mean this is just one site and there I guess are plans to have three different locations where they’re going to be contra flowing, so I can only imagine it’s going to be a mess,” said Ornellas, who travels to the North Shore for work.

“It’s going to be hectic, it’s going to be pretty bad, that’s why night time [roadwork] is a good solution,” said Carter.

Most Kaaawa residents know the work needs to be done.

“I think everybody is all in favor for safe roads and making sure the roads are travelable and without issues, but I think what’s really getting the community especially where we are is that there was no notice,” said Kahauolopua.

The DOT said the single lane closure should last for approximately two weeks.

