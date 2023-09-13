HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Human Services has announced the launch of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on Monday Sept. 18, through Saturday, Sept. 23, for households directly impacted by the Maui wildfires in Kula and Lahaina.

Approximately 16,000 households that may not normally be eligible under regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) rules may qualify for D-SNAP.

“DHS has been working closely with our federal and community partners to provide disaster relief and food support through our programs,” said DHS Director Cathy Betts. “D-SNAP is an important program that will help those impacted by the recent wildfires on their road to recovery, ensuring they have food on the table.”