HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii needs to remain vigilant for the troubling weather through Saturday morning as the Kona low is now mostly impacting Kauai, Maui County and the Big Island and will do so through the end of the week.

The Kona low still sits to the northwest of Kauai and will dump more rain on the Kauai today through Friday and possibly into Saturday.

Maui and Hawaii counties have seen quite a bit of rain overnight and this morning with much more on the way. We have also had a few FLOOD ADVISORIES for Kauai and the Big Island.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is the next step up from a FLOOD WATCH but below the most serious, a FLOOD WARNING. The National Weather Service Forecast Office still has a FLOOD WATCH in effect through at least Thursday afternoon.

Oahu had a nice day Tuesday, but rain is on the way. It looks as if Oahu will see on and off rain through Wednesday, possibly with some heavier showers now and again. Models are showing heavy rain potential for Honolulu and Oahu Thursday afternoon until around midnight, then another break with showers possible on Friday as well.

More heavy rain may move over Honolulu and Oahu Friday evening into Saturday morning before we start to dry out Sunday into Monday.

The biggest threat remains the possibility for flooding. Right now, we are experiencing moderate to extreme drought across the state. This means that the ground is dry and hard, which could raise the possibility of flash flooding. The threat of flash flooding will continue through the workweek and possibly into the weekend.

Those living in flood-prone areas and near streams and rivers should be particularly cautious and monitor rising stream and river levels and be prepared to evacuate if necessary. You should already have a plan. Ponding on roads and some flooding on roadways is certainly possible.

The winds should not be much of a problem, but we will lose our trade winds for a few days as we deal with the Kona low, and the winds come more out of the southwest.

That said, if there are thunderstorms, we could see higher winds which may lead to downed trees and/or powerlines if the ground becomes saturated enough.

A Kona low is a subtropical low which tends to develop on the leeward side of the island chain. Its core is cold opposed to warm core systems that are tropical cyclones.

They are cut off from the main atmospheric flow and that is why they tend to stick with us for a few, or even several days, until they dissipate or move away from the state. Because of the winds coming out of the southwest with a Kona low, deep tropical moisture is pumped over Hawaii.

Stay tuned on air, online, and on our app for the latest on this potentially hazardous weather situation.