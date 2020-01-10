More heavy rain and strong winds for the islands this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An increase in showers is expected tonight through Saturday as an upper trough slowly approaches the state from the east.

Periods of heavier rainfall will be possible, especially over windward and mauka areas, but the windy trades should keep the showers moving fairly quickly.

Winds are expected to slightly decrease later in the weekend and gradually shift out of the east-southeast as a trough develops west of the state early next week.

This could lead to more unsettled weather especially for the western half of the state during the first half of next week.