More districts impacted by recent floods are eligible to apply for SNAP Replacement Benefit

The deadline to apply has been extended to April 14

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to recent floods and landslides, the new deadline to submit applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Replacement Benefit has been extended to April 14.

In addition, more districts impacted by the floods have been added to the eligibility list.

The Department of Human Services (DHS), in coordination with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), made the announcement on Thursday, April 8.

“A SNAP Replacement Benefit is a replacement of food purchased with SNAP benefits that was destroyed in a household misfortune such as the recent flooding and landslides that occurred in March throughout the state,” the news release said.

The amount of the replacement must be equal to the amount of the food loss. It must also not exceed the monthly benefit amount issued to the household.

DHS is accepting SNAP Replacement Benefits applications for SNAP households residing in the following districts:

Kauai County Kalaheo 96741, Koloa 96756, Kapaa 96746, Hanalei, Wainiha and Haena 96714

Hawaii County S. Hilo – Puna 96785, Keaau 96749, Mountain View 96771 and Pahoa 96778 East Hawaii – Hakalau 96710, Hilo 96720 and Pepeekeo 96783 West Hawaii – Waikoloa 96738, Kailua Kona 96740, Naalehu 96772 and Pahala 96777

Maui County Haiku 96708, Hana 96713, Kahului 96732 and Kihei 96753

City and County of Honolulu Oahu -Haleiwa 96712, Hauula 96717, Kaaawa 96730, Kahuku 96731, Kailua 96734, Kaneohe 96744, Laie 96762, Wahiawa 96786, Waialua 96791, Waianae 96792, Waimanalo 96795 and Waipahu 96797 Honolulu -Lower Punchbowl 96813, Kaimuki 96816, Moanalua 96819, Kuliouou 96821, Tantalus 96822, Hawaii Kai 96825 and Mccully-Moliilii 96826

Maui County Molokai – 96748



SNAP recipient households in the listed counties who were affected by the floods and landslides in March are eligible to apply here by clicking on Statewide SNAP (Food Stamps) and Financial Assistance Processing Centers. Applicants may also contact their assigned processing center or the public assistance information line at 1-855-643-1643.

Benefits will be issued once applications are reviewed and approved.