More Dillingham closures next year, as rail makes it way into town

Honolulu (KHON2)– Construction on the rail project is getting ready to make its way into town.

Starting next year, around January, only one lane on each side of Dillingham will be open. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation said this is to reduce construction time from four years to two.

For businesses along that street, the big worry is access for their customers and their workers.

“We want to make sure that our delivery trucks are able to get out to leave base and go out and do deliveries, without being held up too much,” said Tatum Li with Richard’s Meat Market Inc. “For all our customers who pick up on a daily basis… how is that going to be?”

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation said they will be working with businesses to figure that out.

“What we’re trying to do is look at secondary access points for the businesses and residents… ways to get to and from your business, that don’t involve using Dillingham Boulevard,” said Bill Brannan, HART Communication Director.

Over the next few months, HART will be working to educate drivers about those alternate routes, whether it’s taking Nimitz Highway or side streets to get around.

“If people can get to your business on Dillingham Boulevard today, you’ll be able to access businesses from Dillingham, even with the increase in construction,” said Brennan.

To help businesses, HART is also once again launching its “Shop and Dine on the Line” program.

It is offering businesses a free website, custom promotional video, and promotions in newspaper ads.

HART rolled out a similar program when construction was making its way through Waipahu to Aiea.

Businesses at the time said the program helped a little, but they still lost tens of thousands of dollars in sales because people were avoiding the construction areas.

The Dillingham construction is scheduled to last about 2 years or less. If you have any questions or complaints regarding the project, HART said you can call their 24-hour hotline at 566-2299.