More college students graduating on-time

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The amount of students graduating on-time from college is growing.

According to the University of Hawaii at Manoa, the on-time graduation rate in 2019 reached a record high with 36.6 percent of students who enrolled in Fall 205 graduating. The six-year graduation rate reached a historic high of 60.5 percent which is slightly higher than the national average.

“So the fact of that matter is that you come to UH and you graduate in four years. It can actually be very affordable especially considering what you get out of it–you live longer, you make more money in your lifetime. The benefits, there are so many of them,” said Dan Meisenzahl, UH Spokesman.

One year retention rates for first-time, full-time students set a record for UH Manoa, with 81 percent.