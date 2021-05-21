More closures scheduled for trails, roads and parking lots in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More closures are scheduled for park roads, parking lots and trails for the weeks ahead as pavement preservation work continues in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The temporary closures will tentatively begin May 24, which will affect the Nāhuku area (Thurston Lava Tube and trail) and Mauna Ulu parking lot.

Upcoming closures will also include Crater Rim Trail between Kīlauea Overlook and Kilauea Military Camp, Pauahi and Puhimau Crater parking lots, Kīlauea Iki Overlook and Devastation Trail parking lots. Additional roads, parking lot and trails that aren’t listed will close in the coming months.

Crews working on the pavement preservation will fix potholes, heaves and depressions. The project is expected to be done in October.

The schedule may change due to weather or other reasons. Click here for the latest updates.