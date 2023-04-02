HONOLULU (KHON2) — A state lawmaker is energizing calls to designate Hawaii as an official training ground for Olympic surfing and said it only makes sense to create an Olympic surf program at the place where it all started.

Professional surfer Brian Keaulana is one of many who attest the surf in Hawaii is like no other.

Keaulana said, “Hawaii is the birthplace of surfing, but not just the birthplace, but really the testing grounds for the whole world.”

But just how much is the state capitalizing on the sport’s rich history? State Senator Glenn Wakai said not as much as it should.

“Did you know that in 2019 California designated surfing as their state’s official sport?” Wakai said. “I mean, they are ramping up and we’re just kind of waiting in the water. We really need to create some momentum in Hawaii.”

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore won the first-ever Olympic gold medal in women’s surfing at the Tokyo games, her win sparked excitement back home.

Wakai said it is time to build on that momentum and wants the Olympic Committee to consider Hawaii as an official training ground for surfing.

He said the lack of training facilities was an obstacle, but now that has changed.

Wakai said, “They’ve asked where are the facilities? We can’t only rely on mother nature to provide the 24/7 waves that are necessary so the opening of the surf park just last week is really key.”

The Wai Kai Partner and Professional Surfer Shane Beschen in a statement said he supports the idea of using the wave facility as a training ground:

“The LineUp at Wai Kai is the perfect high-performance training facility for Olympic athletes to hone their craft. The consistent nature of the wave provides endless opportunities to practice skills. We also have technology that will allow surfers to watch their session afterward, creating unprecedented in-depth coaching opportunities.”

Brian’s father Buffalo Keaulana is one of the founding fathers of surfing. Brian continued the surf legacy and said no better place than Hawaii to honor the sport and its cultural significance.

Brian said, “Surfing is a sport now but without the essence or the history of surfing, we kind of lose the content, right? You know, because there is an etiquette and a respect that goes out in the water and ocean.”

The summer games will be taking place next year in Paris.