More bees inside Iolani Palace

Iolani Palace’s bee problem is back! Several people were stung back in September when the bees were first discovered.

Officials say the hives deep inside the columns were not removed, and are now attracting more bees. So officials are asking the state for money to get rid of the problem once and for all.

The state hired a private company to remove the beehives in September, but that was just a temporary fix. Now, the state wants a more permanent solution, so this will cost considerably more.

A massive beehive was initially spotted outside the palace after people in the area were stung. One man was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Exterminators then found more hives inside the columns. They were fumigated but that wasn’t enough to eliminate the problem.

“The problem is that those hives remain viable, and now they’re being repopulated by bees again,” said Curt Cottrell, State Parks Administrator.

He says for now, the bees do not pose a threat to the visitors in the area. But as summer approaches, bees tend to get more active.

“As more of the hives get repopulated, just by sheer numbers, sure it could become a threat. So we really want to get on it for public safety, but also to protect the palace,” said Cottrell.

Iolani Palace is also hosting the opening ceremonies of a massive event called Festival of the Pacific in June. Several thousand people are expected. So the plan is to remove the beehives before then.

To get the job done, contractors will have to delicately cut pieces of wood, have bee experts remove the hives, and then have contractors replace the wood, so the historical structure remains in tact.

“So it sounds relatively simple, but everything with the palace is costly. It’s way up in the air so we need really high lifts and skilled craftsmen to cut the wood out,” said Cottrell.

It wasn’t done back in September because there was no money in the budget for it.

The state spent $8,000 back then. This time, it will cost around $80,000.

Iolani Palace is also asking state lawmakers for additional money for more repairs that are overdue, to fix the roof, pavilion, and upgrade the electrical system, for a total of $2 million.

As for removing the beehives, Cottrell says it’s possible that the palace might have to close temporarily.