(HONOLULU) KHON2 -- Thursday is the start of the busy holiday travel season. The National Transportation Safety Administration said it expects to screen more than 2.5 million passengers from now through January 2. Daniel K Inouye International Airport was quiet on Thursday afternoon. Some Hawaii residents arrived to the airport two hours before their flight and were surprised at how empty it was during the typical afternoon rush.

“It’s fantastic, it’s amazing, I’m thanking my lucky stars right now but I’m grateful for it,” said Hawaii resident Sean Valentine.

Transportation officials said more travelers are expected to fly this holiday season than last year.

On Thursday, TSA checkpoints were moving right along in Honolulu.

The TSA is reminding travelers to keep presents unwrapped in your carry on, and consider putting them in your checked bag. If you’re traveling with food like chocolate and candy canes you can put them in your carry on but liquids and spreadable food like egg nog and maple syrup should be checked.

After last years’ winter meltdown, the US Dept. of Transportation assured Americans they would hold airlines accountable for delays and cancelations. Officials said it’s working, on Thursday morning the US DOT Director said cancelations are lower now than they were pre-pandemic.

Holiday travelers said weather on the mainland made the travel better this year. However, some forecasts show heavy rain and snow across certain parts of the mainland Christmas week which could impact travel post-Christmas.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation provided parking availability as of Thursday afternoon.

At Hilo (ITO), there were about 50 stalls available in its overflow lot, and about 50 stalls available at the main parking area.

Arrival delays on Thursday were not exceeding 30-minutes, same with departures.

At HNL, as of 3:30 p.m., there were 383 stalls available at Terminal 1; and 1,013 stalls available at the international parking garage and 773 stalls in Terminal 2.

At Kona Airport, the DOT said as of 2:45 p.m.

LOT A (723 stalls) : No stalls available

LOT B (723 stalls) 100+ stalls available

LOT C (250 stalls) 150+ stalls available

Pao’o St (60 stalls) All available

North event (30 stalls) All available

LIH Available parking as of 2:45 p.m., approximately 100 stalls available, and there was ample parking as of noon at Kahului Airport.