HONOLULU (KHON2) — FEMA says nearly 6,000 survivors have registered for federal assistance so far, and officials are urging more to sign up as needed.

Survivors are eligible for resources such as hotel rooms and financial assistance. FEMA said it has approved more than 5.6 million dollars in aid so far.

Officials say more than 1,000 federal responders are now in Hawaii, which include 350 search and rescue team members.

Even with Hurricane Hilary headed for Southern California, officials said they have enough resources to help victims there without taking any away from Maui.