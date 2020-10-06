KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 45-year-old Kihei man is in critical condition after crashing his moped into a parked car Monday night.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Maui police say it happened about 8:20 p.m. on South Kihei road near the Alanui Ke Alii Drive intersection.
They say the man was traveling south when he crashed into the rear of a car parked in a marked stall on the shoulder of the roadway.
The man was thrown from his moped and taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.
He was not wearing a helmet.
Police say alcohol use was a factor in the crash.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- State captures endangered Hawaiian crows to preserve the species
- Virtual Keiki Hula Classes with Still & Moving Center
- Aloha Hospitality Professionals Now Offer Delivery To Restaurants and Customers
- Moped rider in critical condition after crash on Maui
- Local Chef Brings The Culture Of Venezuela To Hawaii Through Home Made Dishes