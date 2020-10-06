Moped rider in critical condition after crash on Maui

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 45-year-old Kihei man is in critical condition after crashing his moped into a parked car Monday night.

Maui police say it happened about 8:20 p.m. on South Kihei road near the Alanui Ke Alii Drive intersection.

They say the man was traveling south when he crashed into the rear of a car parked in a marked stall on the shoulder of the roadway.

The man was thrown from his moped and taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Police say alcohol use was a factor in the crash.

