Moped rider hospitalized after crashing into Waikiki curb

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A moped rider is fighting for his life after he hit a curb on Ala Wai Boulevard in Waikiki.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25.

Police said the 49-year-old man was going south on Kalakaua Avenue when he hit the Ala Wai Boulevard curb.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Police said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition with head and neck injuries.

Police said speed does not appear to be a factor, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors at this time.

