HONOLULU (KHON2) — A moped rider is fighting for his life after he was in an accident in Chinatown in Honolulu.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30 on Nuuanu Avenue and Pauahi Street.

Police said a woman did not stop at a stop sign when she was driving west on N. Pauahi Street and Nuuanu Avenue.

A man on a moped going southbound broadsided the passenger side of her vehicle.

Police said the moped rider was not wearing a helmet. The woman in the vehicle was not injured. She stayed at the scene.

Police said it is unknown if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the collision for the 62-year-old moped rider.