HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police reported that a 30-year-old man operating a moped was taken to the hospital in critical condition after hitting the side of a Mazda SUV.

The incident happened at around 5:23 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, in the McCully area.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the 30-year-old was going west on Lime Street. When he approached the Paani Street intersection, police said he ignored the stop sign and collided with the SUV.

The SUV was traveling north on Paani Street at the time of the collision.

The driver of the moped was hospitalized with injuries to his head and body. Police stated he was not wearing a helmet.

HPD added that the 50-year-old driver of the SUV had injuries to his face but refused treatment. The 45-year-old passenger in the SUV also had face and body injuries, and police said she was taken to the hospital in “good condition.”

Speed, drugs and alcohol were not factors for the Mazda SUV, and speed did not seem to be a factor for the moped. However, HPD said it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors for the moped.

Honolulu police are investigating.