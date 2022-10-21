The area of a serious hit-and-run on South King Street. (Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a serious hit-and-run accident that involved a pickup truck and a moped on Thursday.

Police received a report that as a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck was heading east on South King Street, it struck a 2020 Yongfu moped that was coming out of a business driveway.

The collision caused the 56-year-old male operator of the moped to be ejected onto the pavement and he sustained substantial bodily injuries.

He was then taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

According to HPD, the pickup truck was operated by a 42-year-old male who did not stop after the collision. However, he was later located shortly after and placed under arrest.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section at (808) 723-3413.

An arrest was also made in a separate hit-and-run incident that left two women injured on Monday.

HPD said a 45-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of collisions involving substantial bodily injury on Thursday. He was released pending further investigation.

On Wednesday, police were also called to the scene of another hit-and-run that involved an unknown red vehicle and a 14-year-old boy.