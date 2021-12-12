Moped rider dies in crash on Kamehameha Highway on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A moped rider is dead after he got into an accident on Kamehameha Highway on Oahu.

It happened just before 8:50 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, on Kamehameha Highway eastbound just west of Salt Lake Boulevard.

The 26-year-old moped rider was traveling eastbound on Kamehameha Highway when he went left of the highway and smashed into the curb.

He was thrown from the moped. The moped crashed into a metal pole. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say speed, alcohol, and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.

This is the 43rd traffic fatality this year, compared to 48 during the same time in 2020.