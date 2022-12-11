HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said that on Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 9:20 p.m. a motor vehicle accident occurred between a moped and an unknown vehicle.

The incident occurred on Diamond Head Road in Honolulu, according to HPD.

An adult male aged 68 and a 38-year-old female were taken to a local area hospital in serious condition.

HPD said the moped was rear-ended by the unknown vehicle.

The driver of the unknown vehicle continued westbound on Diamond Head Road without stopping to provide aid or information.