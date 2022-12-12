HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported that an elderly man involved in a vehicle collision on Friday, Nov. 25 has died.

According to police, the 78-year-old man was struck while riding his moped westbound on South Beretania Street. As he was trying to switch lanes that’s when he collided with a 31-year-old motorist also traveling westbound.

As a result, the moped rider lost control and fell onto the roadway.

He was rushed to the hospital and on Sunday, Dec. 11 the 78-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and died.

The operator of the other vehicle did remain at the scene and was not injured.