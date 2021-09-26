Moped driver in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Kaimuki on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A moped driver is in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in the Kaimuki area on Oahu.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

A woman who was driving her car westbound on Kaimuki Avenue was making a left turn into the Kaimuki High School driveway.

That is when she struck a 45-year-old moped driver who was going eastbound on Kaimuki Avenue.

The moped driver was thrown from his moped. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition with injuries to his head and body. He did not have on a helmet.

The woman stayed at the scene, and she was uninjured.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Police say speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors.