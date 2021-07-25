Moped driver hospitalized after colliding with another moped

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A man is fighting for his life after he was in an accident with another moped driver in Honolulu.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24.

A 59-year-old man wad driving his moped on Alohea Avenue going west bound then another moped driven by a 68-year-old man rear-ended him.

This happened near Francis Street.

The 68-year-old man was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police say speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be involved.

This investigation is ongoing.

