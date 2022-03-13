KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man died after he was in an accident with his moped in Kailua.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday, March 13 at Akaakoa and Akaakawa streets.

Police said he was going east on Akaakaawa Street when he lost control, went into the sidewalk, and rammed nto a tree. He was thrown from his moped

EMS officials said they treated the man with advanced lifesaving treatment and took him to the hospital in extremely critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the 42-year-old man was not wearing a helmet.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash. It is unkown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

This is the 15th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 12 at this time last year.