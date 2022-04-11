KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A moped driver is fighting for her life after she crashed in Kaneohe.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday, April 11.

The 29-year-old woman was driving her moped eastbound on Lilipuna Road and Nahiku Street.

When there was a bend in the road, she crashed into the curb and was thrown from her moped.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said she was not wearing a helmet.

Police sai neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors.