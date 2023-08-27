The intersection of S King Street and University Avenue in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition following a crash on South King Street early Sunday morning.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the 20-year-old man crashed while he was riding a moped heading westbound.

At around 5:10 a.m. the moped rider lost control and fell down onto the asphalt roadway.

The rider was not wearing a helmet and as a result of the crash, he sustained critical wounds with head injuries. He was then taken to the hospital.

According to police, traffic was very light at the time of the incident but the area was dark and the roadway was wet from rain.

Police are investigating.