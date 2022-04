HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a moped crash in Wilhelmina Rise at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Claudine Street.

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 13 around 1:30 a.m.

According to HPD, one victim was transported to the nearest hospital in critical condition.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed and the cause of the accident is unknown at this time. Honolulu police are investigating.