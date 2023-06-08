HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call at 4:53 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8.

The call was in regards to a traffic accident on Hihimano Street in the Waimanalo area.

The traffic incident involved a moped. According to EMS, they treated a 17-year-old male for multiple injuries.

The 17-year-old male driver was transported to a local area trauma hospital in serious condition.