HONOLULU (KHON2) — A moped crash on Farrington Hwy. has closed all lanes going both directions at St. Johns.

The moped driver is said to not have been wearing a helmet by Honolulu EMS.

The crash involved the moped driver collided with a truck at around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Honolulu EMS said they responded to and administered life support on the moped driver. His injuries were however life-threatening and he needed to be escorted to the hospital.