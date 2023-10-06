HONOLULU (KHON2) — A moped crash on Farrington Hwy. has closed all lanes going both directions at St. Johns.
The moped driver is said to not have been wearing a helmet by Honolulu EMS.
The crash involved the moped driver collided with a truck at around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Honolulu EMS said they responded to and administered life support on the moped driver. His injuries were however life-threatening and he needed to be escorted to the hospital.