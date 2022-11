HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police said a person is in critical condition after a moped accident.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in the Waimanalo area, according to police.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Kalanianaole Hwy. is closed in both directions between 41-491 and 497 Kalanianaole Hwy, per HPD.

HPD is diverting traffic and asking everyone to seek alternative routes.