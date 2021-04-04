Moped accident in Waipahu hospitalizes driver

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A moped driver is in critical condition after he got into an accident with a car in Waipahu.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 near Paiwa Street and Waipahu Street.

Police say a car driven by a 66-year-old man was going north on Waipahu Street when the tried to make a left turn on Paiwa Street.

A moped driven by a 30-year-old man was going south on Waipahu Street and was making a left turn onto Paiwa Street.

The moped driver went around the car and got hit.

The moped driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition injuries to his head and body. Police say he was wearing a helmet.

Police say speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors at this time.