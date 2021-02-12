HONOLULU (KHON2) — Love is in the air and music under the stars. Some of Hawaii’s top entertainers will be hitting the stage for the Moonlight Mele Valentine’s Day Drive-In Concert on Sunday, Feb. 14.

The Makaha Sons, Maunalua, Sean Naauao and Natalie Ai Kamauu will serenade the audience and their loved ones this Valentine’s Day as they relax in the comfort and safety of their own vehicles.

“You can have up to 5 people in your vehicle, unless there’s more of you in your household,” says award-winning musician Natalie Ai Kamauu.

“They also wanted us to tell you that you have to stay in your car, so even if you’re feeling ono and you want to dance hula, you got to do it while sitting down in your car,” Kamauu said.

Kamauu said, the Valentine’s Day concert is expected to be emotional.

“I have a feeling that it’s going to be a very emotional evening for all of us there to be able to stand on stage once more,” Kamauu said.

“Our last performance actually was last year on Valentine’s Day in Japan,” Kamauu said. “It’s been a whole entire year of not being able to perform live.”

Tickets are $100 at the stadium gate and $75 when purchased from the Hawaii Theatre.

Proceeds will support the historic landmark.

“I think it’s a beautiful thing that we as musicians can come together and do something on Valentine’s Day, on love day for a place that we love, and we respect and we need in Hawaii,” says Kamauu.

Make sure to bring a mask and note that food is allowed to be brought in.

Gates to Aloha Stadium open at 5 p.m., the pre-show starts at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

Spaces are first come, first serve.

For all the information and to purchase tickets, click here.