‘Moonlight Mele Drive-In Concert’ returning to Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Aloha Stadium announced its “Moonlight Mele Drive-In Concert Series” will continue on Saturday, March 20, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see Hawaii entertainers like Josh Tafoti, Pure Heart and more from the comfort of their own vehicle.

Ticket prices are $75 when purchased in advance from Hawaii Theatre’s website or $100 at the gate. Parking opens to the public at 5 p.m. and a preshow will start around 6:30 p.m.

