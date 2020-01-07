Months-long water shortage lifted in Upcountry Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A months-long water shortage has been lifted for Upcountry Maui. Near-normal rainfall, a short-term forecast for more wet weather and adequate water storage in Upcountry reservoirs allowed the change.

The Upcountry water shortage was declared May 24, with customers asked to voluntarily conserve water usage. The declaration affected customers from Haiku to Kanaio.

The two Upper Kula raw water reservoirs at Kahakapao, with total storage of 100 million gallons, are at about 90 percent storage capacity. The Piiholo raw water reservoir in Lower Kula, with total storage of 50 million gallons, is also at about 90 percent capacity. Due to recent rains, Upcountry water consumption has been lower, around 6 million gallons per day to 6.5 mgd. Water use for Upcountry can reach more than 8 mgd in dry periods.

Weekly water levels can be checked here.