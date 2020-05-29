Monthly siren and emergency alert test Monday, June 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state will conduct its monthly test of the outdoor warning siren system on Monday, June 1.

At 11:45 a.m., all outdoor warning sirens will sound a one-minute steady tone.

Residents who live near Campbell Industrial Park may also hear a whooping tone.These areas include portions of Kalaeloa, Makakilo, Nanakuli, Kapolei, and Ewa Beach. The whooping tone is a test of the Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) siren warning group that will be activated in the event of an actual HAZMAT incident requiring emergency notification of businesses, schools and residents within the vicinity of Campbell Industrial Park. Contact the City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at (808) 723-8960 for more information on the HAZMAT warning group siren test.

If you hear this siren tone in circumstances other than a test, follow emergency information and instructions provided by official government channels. This may be in the form of a local radio, television station broadcast, and/or cellular Wireless Emergency Alert.

Wireless Emergency Alert delivers sound-and-text warnings to compatible mobile cellular phones. The Emergency Alert System & Wireless Emergency Alert’s notifications are managed by FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, the nation’s alert and warning infrastructure.

Emergency management and disaster preparedness information is located at the front section of telephone directories in all counties.

The public may contact emergency management and county civil defense agencies to report siren operation issues: