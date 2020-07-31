Monthly siren and emergency alert system test

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The monthly test of Emergency Alert System will be on August 3 at 11:45 a.m.

All Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound a one-minute Attention Alert Signal (Steady Tone).

There will also be an EAS test on the radio.

Oahu residents nearCampbell Industrial Park may also hear a whooping tone after the siren test. These areas include portions of Kalaeloa, Makakilo, Nanakuli, Kapolei, and Ewa Beach.

The whooping tone is a test of the Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) siren warning group that gets activated in the event of an actual HAZMAT incident requiring emergency notification of businesses, schools and residents within the vicinity of Campbell Industrial Park. Contact the City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at (808) 723-8960 for more information on the HAZMAT warning group siren test.

