Monthly siren and emergency alert system test scheduled for Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide OutdoorWarning Siren System, coordinated with the test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System, is scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 11:45 a.m.

During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound a one-minute Attention Alert Signal (Steady Tone). A simultaneous test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System is conducted with the monthly siren sounding,in cooperation with Hawai’i’s broadcast industry. There will be no exercise or drill accompanying the test.

The all-hazard Outdoor Siren Warning System for Public Safety is one part of Hawai’i’s Statewide Alert & Warning System used to notify the public during emergencies.

If you hear this siren tone in circumstances other than a test, follow emergency information and instructions provided by official government channels. This may be in the form of a local radio, television station broadcast, and/or cellular Wireless Emergency Alert.