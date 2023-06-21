HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s longest-running cultural festival is set to return this year.

Throughout the entire month of September, Aloha Festivals will be celebrating the aloha spirit and the culture of Hawaii.

The theme for 2023 is Piliʻāina, which aims to inspire people to reconnect with their natural surroundings.

The 2023 theme is continuing to build on 2022’s theme of Aloha ‘Āina.

Aloha Festivals have been highlighting the culture and diversity of the islands since 1946, when it was first known as Aloha Week.

Festivities will kick off with a royal court investiture and opening ceremony on Saturday, September 9.

The opening ceremony will feature traditional cultural protocols with the Aloha Festivals Royal Court to honor the past.

Those on the Aloha Festivals Royal Court will be wearing royal clothing traditionally reserved for ruling chiefs, or aliʻi, of the highest rank.

The opening ceremony will also feature hula performances and musical performances.

Later in the month, the Annual Waikīkī Ho‘olaule‘a will take place on Saturday, September 23.

Touted as Hawaii’s largest block party, the Waikīkī Ho‘olaule‘a will offer booths with local cuisine, artisan crafts and more.

A map, in addition to more information on parking, can be found online.

To wrap up the month of celebrations, there will be a floral parade on Saturday, September 30.

The parade will run from Ala Moana Park to Kapi‘olani Park.

The 75th Annual Floral Parade is promised to be the largest parade in the state and will feature floats decorated with fresh flowers.

For a more in-depth look at the festival, visit the Aloha Festivals website.