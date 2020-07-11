Monterey Bay Canners closes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Monterey Bay Canners located at Pearl Ridge Center will not reopen.

The restaurant was closed since March, and they were not doing take out orders.

Employees shared that the owner decided recently not to re-open.

