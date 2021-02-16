Monster-X Tour promoters seek new venue, new date

by: Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2021 Monster X Tour and The Supercross  at Aloha Stadium will no longer be held at the stadium.

Officials report promoters are looking for a new venue and new date.

The stadium says Monster-X will reach out directly to ticket holders by April 1. with an update.

Those who bought their tickets at the stadium box office can get a refund. You must have the original hard tickets for refunds.  The Stadium Box Office is open Mondays and Thursdays from 9:00am to 4:00pm. Refund requests must be made on or before Thursday, March 25, 2021.  

Refunds aren’t available to those who bought their tickets on Ticketmaster.

For questions, email hawaiimonsterx@monsterxtour.com 

