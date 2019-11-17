Monster tilapia is raising concerns

HILO (KHON2) — A monster tilapia is raising some concern.

This 16-pound “Nile Tilapia” was turned in to the DLNR by a man who was raising the fish on the Big Island.

One biologist says it’s the biggest of this species he’s ever seen.

According to the DLNR, the “Nile Tilapia” is an invasive species that’s been recently found in streams in Hilo. And there’s another invasion of “Black Chin” tilapia on Kauai’s North Shore.

Officials warn that invasive fish this size could be devastating to smaller native species.

The DLNR will look into ways to address the impacts of tilapia in our waterways.